Paul Coppess Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Coppess, Jr.

LOWELL, IN - Paul Coppess, Jr., age 29 of Lowell; passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He is survived by son, Paul C. Coppess III; mother of Paul Coppess III, Nettie Ann Boshaw; mother, Kimberly (Brad) Keene; father, Paul Coppess, Sr.; two sisters: Heather Coppess and Lauren Kalvaitis; two brothers: Steven and Mark Coppess; grandparents, Pam Grynovich and Olen and Edith Keene; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces, and nephews.

Paul was a graduate of Crown Point High School. Paul's beautiful smile and silly sense of humor, and biggest, warmest hugs will be dearly missed by all.

A private celebration of life was held for Paul's family. Arrangements entrusted to Pruzin & Little Funeral Service

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
1-219-663-4302
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved