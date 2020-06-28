Paul Coppess, Jr.

LOWELL, IN - Paul Coppess, Jr., age 29 of Lowell; passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He is survived by son, Paul C. Coppess III; mother of Paul Coppess III, Nettie Ann Boshaw; mother, Kimberly (Brad) Keene; father, Paul Coppess, Sr.; two sisters: Heather Coppess and Lauren Kalvaitis; two brothers: Steven and Mark Coppess; grandparents, Pam Grynovich and Olen and Edith Keene; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces, and nephews.

Paul was a graduate of Crown Point High School. Paul's beautiful smile and silly sense of humor, and biggest, warmest hugs will be dearly missed by all.

A private celebration of life was held for Paul's family. Arrangements entrusted to Pruzin & Little Funeral Service

