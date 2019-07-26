Paul Craven

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul Craven, age 68, of Crown Point, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. He is survived by his children Kristoffer (Sharon) Craven, Jill (Peter) Lucker, Paul (Kit) Craven, and Carly (Scott) Ourednik; grandchildren Landon, Carson, Kenzington, Aniston, Myles, Ryland, Ryan, Kaitlyn, Crew, Colt, Ace, and Otto; sister Miriam (Rich) Rokosz; brothers Tony (Jane) Craven and Jerry (Linda) Craven; brother in law Phil Rothrock; and sister in law Sharon Craven. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Eleanor Craven, brother Lonnie "Joe", and sisters Mary Edna and Gwen.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John with visiting from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Paul's priority in life was his family, especially his grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com