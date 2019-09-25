Paul David Schuyler

LOWELL, IN - Paul David Schuyler 90, of Lowell, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. He is survived by his dear wife of 68 years, Mannee, nee Pellegrini; loving children: Cary (Jane) Schuyler, Dane Schuyler, Gwen (Chris) deLutio, Lynn (Jack) Garzelloni, and the late Jill Schuyler; beloved grandchildren: Derek (Jennifer) Brummet, Jerre Pietrzak, Joseph (Kelley) Schuyler, Rachel (Steve) Wagner, Nole Schuyler, Andrew (Kate) deLutio, Mary deLutio, Benjamin (Emily) Schuyler, Julia (Joseph) Gattone, Joseph (Antoinette) deLutio, and Paul deLutio; and precious great-grandchildren: Elizabeth deLutio, Jack deLutio, Gianna Wagner, Louis deLutio, Mary Rose deLutio, Victor Wagner, Lewis Schuyler, and Joseph Gattone.

A graduate of Purdue University, Paul served in the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps. He began his career as an educator and basketball coach at Lowell High School in 1953. He taught and coached at Highland High School until he became a school administrator, serving as principals at Taft Jr. High and Merrillville High School. Before retiring, Paul directed the Indiana Academic Competition for Excellence in Indianapolis. He later mentored student teachers in Northwest Indiana. While Paul was dedicated to education, he was clearly devoted to his family, friends, and faith. A long-time member of the First United Methodist Church of Lowell, Paul practiced his faith through his actions more than his words.

Visitation, Friday, September 27, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Funeral Services, Saturday, 11:00 a.m., at his church 520 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tri Creek Education Foundation, 19290 Cline Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. www.sheetsfuneral.com