Paul DeBoer (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I grew up with Lorraine, Paul's sister. We celebrated..."
    - Lenora Marshall
  • "Please find peace in knowing that He understands your grief..."
    - Saj
  • "My sincere condolence goes to all paul's family and..."
    - AFO
  • "I am very sorry for your loss. Paul will be missed. I hope..."
    - D. L. White
  • "Paul is my sister in law Lorraines brother...I knew him for..."
    - Peggy Mickles
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Obituary
Paul DeBoer

LANSING, IL - Paul DeBoer, age 81, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019. Devoted father of Dawn DeBoer-LaPole, Valerie (Jay) Gallatin, and Robin (Ed) Nilles. Proud grandpa of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Lorraine (Cornelius "Butch") Swieringa and James (Mary) DeBoer. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Winnie DeBoer.

Memorial Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Paul was a United States Army Veteran. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing as well. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on May 19, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
