Paul DeBoer

LANSING, IL - Paul DeBoer, age 81, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 16, 2019. Devoted father of Dawn DeBoer-LaPole, Valerie (Jay) Gallatin, and Robin (Ed) Nilles. Proud grandpa of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Lorraine (Cornelius "Butch") Swieringa and James (Mary) DeBoer. Preceded in death by his parents Harry and Winnie DeBoer.

Memorial Visitation Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30 & Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Paul was a United States Army Veteran. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed fishing as well. He was loved by many and will be truly missed.

