Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Dykhuis.

Paul Dykhuis

LANSING, IL - Paul Dykhuis, age 91, of Lansing, passed away Sunday, January 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce Dykhuis (nee Shesler), and the late Gloria Dykhuis, (nee Rose). Loving father of Deanna "Sue" (Timothy) Winters, Jeff Dykhuis and Tim (Lauri) Dykhuis. Step-father of Kenneth Siegfried, Marion (Richard) Demchak, Ruth (Jack) Finlayson, and James (Lori) Siegfried. Proud grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of three; step grandfather of eight and step great-grandfather of three. Preceded in death by his parents Adrian and Anna Dykhuis.

A joint Celebration of Life service for Paul and his wife Joyce, will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lansing Presbyterian Church, 2625 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with services conducted by Rev. Andrew Rosencrans. Memorial contributions may be given to Jones Memorial Community Center – 220 E. 15th St., Chicago Heights, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com