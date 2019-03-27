Paul E. McCune, D.V.M.

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Paul E. McCune, D.V.M., age 59 of Cedar Lake, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1959 in Alliance, Nebraska to Dee and Dorothy (O'Keefe) McCune, who preceded him in death. Following his high school graduation from St. Agnes Academy, Paul earned degrees from the Universities of Nebraska and Minnesota, becoming a veterinarian in 1985. Doc Paul settled in Northwest Indiana, where he established Illiana Equine Clinic in 1991. People in a wide area relied on him for his compassionate care on and off the racetrack. His free time was spent with family, traveling, and anything to do with sports. He was a long time member of Holy Name Catholic Church in Cedar Lake.

Paul is survived by his wife of 22 years, Debbie; son, Kyle; daughter, Brooke; three brothers, Dan (Jo) McCune, Martin McCune, and Patrick McCune. No stranger to tragedy, Paul suffered the loss of his sister Deanne and her husband Wade Ellis, who left two sons, Dan and Michael to grow up in his childhood home. He was also preceded in death by his older brother David.

Visitation Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until a time of prayers at 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point.

