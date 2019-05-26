Paul E. Rogers

MUNSTER, IN - Paul E. Rogers, 62, of Munster, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, after a long struggle with Huntington's Disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Cindy (nee Bernsley) Rogers; his two devoted children, Paul and Nicole Rogers; his adoring grandson, Aiden; his brother, Frederick (Pamela) Rogers; sister-in-law, Angela Rogers, and many additional loving family members and friends. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Kathleen, and his brother, Philip Rogers.

There are no services planned for Mr. Rogers.

A graduate of the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago, Paul was the proprietor of Rogers Music Center in Hobart, IN. He taught piano lessons and repaired and tuned pianos. Paul performed in many venues throughout the Region, and was involved in numerous musical theater productions. Dedicated to his faith, Paul was a member of Southside Christian Church in Munster, and was heavily involved in music ministry over the years with a number of churches throughout Northwest Indiana. An adventurous person, Paul climbed mountains, bungee-jumped, went white-water rafting, and enjoyed Scouting activities both as a child and as an adult. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Memorial donations in Paul's honor can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America are appreciated.

