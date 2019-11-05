Paul F. Paprocki

LOWELL, IN - Paul F. Paprocki 77, of Lowell and formerly Portage, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughters, Julie (William) Hetzel of AZ, Tracy (Don Goldsmith) Mauer of Lowell; grandchildren, Anthony and Paul Mauer, Brad and Abbey Goldsmith; sister, Mary (Harvey) Cox and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Sue Ann. Paul served in the US Army, was a member of Lowell's St. Edward Catholic Church, and retired from University of Chicago's Campus Police Dept., as an Officer, where he was well respected and loved. His greatest love and devotion, was his family.

Visitation, Wednesday November 6, from 4:00-8:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, with a Funeral Mass Thursday, 11:00 AM at his church on 216 S. Nichols. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org. www.sheetsfuneral.com