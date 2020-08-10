Paul Gene Stropky

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul Gene Stropky, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Paul is survived by his daughter, Sandra Stropky; grandchildren: Brandon Paul Stropky and Ryan Anthony Hilton; great-grandchild, Caelyn Violet Spies-Stropky; nephews: Tommy Stropky and Timmy Stropky; niece, Eileen Winfrey; good friend and caregiver, Leo Hilton; former wife, Frances Bascom; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Michael Stropky and Margaret Augustine (nee Kravtz); daughter, Donna Stropky; brothers: Thomas Stropky and James Stropky; sister, Sissy Stropky.

Paul had 42 years of devoted service at US Steel. He was a true patriot and loved life. Paul loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. He could often be found at McDonalds having coffee with his friends. Most of all, Paul was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family very much.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Perry McElmore officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Crown Point, IN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted.

