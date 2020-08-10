1/
Paul Gene Stropky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Gene Stropky

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul Gene Stropky, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Paul is survived by his daughter, Sandra Stropky; grandchildren: Brandon Paul Stropky and Ryan Anthony Hilton; great-grandchild, Caelyn Violet Spies-Stropky; nephews: Tommy Stropky and Timmy Stropky; niece, Eileen Winfrey; good friend and caregiver, Leo Hilton; former wife, Frances Bascom; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Michael Stropky and Margaret Augustine (nee Kravtz); daughter, Donna Stropky; brothers: Thomas Stropky and James Stropky; sister, Sissy Stropky.

Paul had 42 years of devoted service at US Steel. He was a true patriot and loved life. Paul loved flowers and enjoyed gardening. He could often be found at McDonalds having coffee with his friends. Most of all, Paul was a devoted father and grandfather who loved his family very much.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Perry McElmore officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, in Crown Point, IN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required; lounge and reception areas are closed, so food donations are not being accepted.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Paul's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved