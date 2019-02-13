Paul Hoffman

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul Hoffman, age 92, of Crown Point (formerly of Lowell and DeMotte) passed away on February 8, 2019. Paul is survived by his four sons: Terry (Judy) Hoffman of Hopkinsville, KY, Marion (Bonney) Hoffman of Ft. Myers, FL, Tom (Pam) Hoffman of Crown Point and Doug (Jenny) Hoffman of Crown Point; grandchildren: Reuben (Cory) Hoffman, John (Cindy) Hoffman, Amber (Steve) Foster, Ivan (Andrea) Hoffman and Jacob Hoffman; great-grandchildren: Kaya, Curren, Avery, Colston, Leyton, Evan and Zac; brother, Martin Hoffman; and sisters: Wilma Blood, Carolyn Stembel and Rita Toppen.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents: Martin and Sena Hoffman; brother, William Hoffman; and sister, Lois DeVries. After graduating from DeMotte High School, serving in the US Army and graduating from Purdue University, Paul taught school, sold insurance, co-owned and operated B&H Equipment, traded grain commodities as a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and farmed. He enjoyed boating, flying his airplane and riding his motorcycles. He was a member of the Range Line Presbyterian Church, the Purdue Alumni Association and the Indian Trail Grange.

Private services were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE - CROWN POINT, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Dunes Hospice or Purdue University.

