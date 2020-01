Paul Hornak and Theresa Hornak

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - Paul Hornak, age 93, and his wife, Theresa Hornak, age 90 (nee Germick), of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away in Port St. Lucie. Theresa passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, and Paul passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. They were proudly married for 71 years.

Funeral services will take place locally at a later date, and will be published. Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN 219-931-2800.