Paul J. Glowacki

HIGHLAND, IN - Paul J. Glowacki, age 54, of Highland, IN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Irma; his mother, Helen Glowacki; dear children: Crystal (Anthony) Moreno, Anthony (fiance, Carla Moreno) Glowacki, Michael Glowacki, Julia Glowacki; grandchildren: Trinity, Nate, Emily, Natalie and Nevi; brother, Bob (Diane) Glowacki; sister, Beth (Steve) Herbert; brother-in-law to Vara Family; numerous nieces and nephews; precious pets, Jack and Nugget; and dear friend, Tom Maraj. Preceded in death by his father, Florian Glowacki; two brothers, Tom and John Glowacki.

Paul made his home in Highland, IN with his high school sweetheart and wife of 36 years, Irma. He raised four beautiful children. He was a hard worker all of his life. His honest straightforward advice and patriotic character set him apart from everyone else. He was a man of few words because none were needed. Paul was innately intelligent in all aspects of life. He was held with the highest respect from all who knew and met him. Paul was the backbone of our family. He is gone but not forgotten.

Services were private and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home.