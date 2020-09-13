1/1
Paul J. Glowacki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul J. Glowacki

HIGHLAND, IN - Paul J. Glowacki, age 54, of Highland, IN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Irma; his mother, Helen Glowacki; dear children: Crystal (Anthony) Moreno, Anthony (fiance, Carla Moreno) Glowacki, Michael Glowacki, Julia Glowacki; grandchildren: Trinity, Nate, Emily, Natalie and Nevi; brother, Bob (Diane) Glowacki; sister, Beth (Steve) Herbert; brother-in-law to Vara Family; numerous nieces and nephews; precious pets, Jack and Nugget; and dear friend, Tom Maraj. Preceded in death by his father, Florian Glowacki; two brothers, Tom and John Glowacki.

Paul made his home in Highland, IN with his high school sweetheart and wife of 36 years, Irma. He raised four beautiful children. He was a hard worker all of his life. His honest straightforward advice and patriotic character set him apart from everyone else. He was a man of few words because none were needed. Paul was innately intelligent in all aspects of life. He was held with the highest respect from all who knew and met him. Paul was the backbone of our family. He is gone but not forgotten.

Services were private and entrusted to Solan Pruzin Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
You were the best father and I am grateful and will cherish the years we had together, I love and miss you terribly.
Crys moreno
Daughter
September 10, 2020
We will never forget you Paul. You were always so kind and generous and always willing to give us the best advice when we needed it. You always helped me when I was younger without hesitation. We always loved you from day one and will always continue to love you as well. May God rest your soul my brother. Until we meet again. Guiv and Alicia Vara.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved