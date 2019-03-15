Dr. Paul J. Koch

WHITING, IN - Dr. Paul J. Koch, 92 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, March 11, 2019 at Franciscan Health, Munster. He was the beloved husband of the late Alma R. (Zelenack) Koch who passed away June 5, 2005; loving father of Larry (late Barbara), Garry (Donna) and the late Randy (Patty); cherished grandfather of Andrew, Nicholas (Chloe) and Daniel Koch, Amy (Pete) Dyba, Jackie (Craig) Campbell, Amanda and Matthew Koch; adoring great grandpa of Sydney, Andrew and Alex Dyba, Addalade, Calvin and Hannah Campbell; dearest uncle of Judy Hamer, Linda Kinzer and Thomas Grothouse; great nephews and a great niece. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Marguerite Grothouse.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00pm; parish wake service at the funeral home on Sunday at 4:00pm.

Dr. Koch was born on July 15, 1926 in Whiting, Indiana to Joseph and Anna (Studer) Koch and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, where he participated with the Adult Choir, was a member of the former Holy Name Society and was a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696 (prayers, Sunday at 5:00pm). He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1944 and was a WWII US Navy Veteran. He received his training in chiropractic medicine from The National College of Chiropractic, Chicago, Class of 1950 and was in private practice for 46 years. He served as president and treasurer of the Indiana State Chiropractic Association for many years and was an inspector for the Hammond Health Dept. Devoted to his family, Dr. Paul will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or to the , would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219)659-4400.