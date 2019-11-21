Paul J. Uhrina

VALPARAISO, IN - Paul J. Uhrina, 66, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born November 23, 1952 in Chicago to Arnold and Mary (Lazar) Uhrina and graduated from St. Francis DeSales High School in 1970. Paul made his career for nearly 30 years at the Hammond Area Career Center as their Automotive & Refinishing instructor retiring in 2013. Known as Mister "U" on WVLP Radio as a longtime host, he relished entertaining his listeners. A natural stand-up comedian and bass guitarist, he honed his skills with "Pretzel", "Outer Jive", "Latin Satin Soul" and others. Paul had the gift of gab and could put a smile on anyone's face. He was well known for his ability to connect with anyone at any time. There was no such thing as a quick trip to the store or going through the drive through at the bank. When he wasn't working, you could find him at his wife's store Natures Remedies entertaining customers and eating all the cashews. He enjoyed making phone calls with his "peeps" in evening and spending quality time with his family. The memory of his easy wit and contagious smile will continue to warm the hearts of family and friends.On November 25, 1978 he married Pamela Doyle who survives along with their children, Emily (Jeff) Bohne of Valparaiso, Paul Michael Uhrina of Indianapolis, Kerry Uhrina (fiancé-Dylan Bruce) of Valparaiso, siblings, Anne Uhrina, Arnold Uhrina and Mary Jane (Mark) Gloudeman and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stefanie Uhrina in 1992 and his parents.

A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.