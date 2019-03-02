Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul J. Van Kley.

Paul J. Van Kley

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Paul J. Van Kley, age 83, of South Holland, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Karen Van Kley (nee Faber). Loving father of Pearl (Harold) Koning, Paul (Janet) Van Kley, Susan (Mark Evans) Van Kley, Maria Van Kley, and Betsy (Will) Neibert. Devoted grandfather of Carl (Stephanie) Blij, Christina (Kevin) Kempe, Richard (Claire) Koning, Karen (Dan) Harner, Michael (Molly) Van Kley, Thomas (Courtney) Van Kley, Jessica (Alex) Van Der Aa, Angelina Roeters, Abigail Niebert, Isabelle Niebert and Anthony Niebert; and great-grandfather of Adelaide Olivia, Jon Daniel, and Peter Jacob. Dear brother of Gerald (late Judith) Van Kley and E. Robert (Joni) Van Kley.

Visitation Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2:00-7:00 P.M. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, (649 E. 162nd St., (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL). Funeral Service, Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at First Reformed Church of South Holland (15924 South Park Ave., South Holland, IL) with services conducted by Rev. Dr. Richard Grevengoed. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes-Dolton, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Cure It Foundation, 88 W. Schiller St., Chicago, IL 60610. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.