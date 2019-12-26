Paul J. Walla Sr.

Obituary
Paul J. Walla, Sr.

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Paul J. Walla, Sr., age 94 of Merrillville, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Survived by three children: Paul (Ruby) Walla, Jr., Karen (Jim) O'Brien, Kathryn (Ron) Seeley, Jr., seven grandchildren: Matthew (Liz) Walla, Emily (Andy) Walla; Jim (Jenni Anderson) O'Brien, Chris (Kim Peil) O'Brien, Ron Seeley, Jr., Jacob (Kristin) Seeley, Jeff (Lauren) Seeley; four great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane (late Les) Erb. Preceded in death by wife of 72 years, Betty; six brothers: John, Joseph, Andy, Charles, George, Steve; sister, Anne Coster.

Paul was a retired welder from the Budd Co. He was a World War II Marine Corps veteran, a member of VFW 1563, Jednota, and a Gary Sportsmen Gold Card member.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 DIRECTLY from Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine, 5755 Pennsylvania St., Merrillville with the Salvatorian Fathers officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to VNA Hospice, Valparaiso or Salvatorian Fathers.

Published in The Times on Dec. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines bullet World War II
