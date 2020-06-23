Paul Joseph Hedges
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Joseph Hedges

MUNSTER, IN - Paul Joseph Hedges, 75 of Munster, In passed away June 19, 2020 after an almost yearlong battle with cancer with his family by his side. Paul was born on January 27, 1945 in Hammond, IN the son of Mark and Clara Hedges. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy Hedges; sons: Greg and Steve (April) Hedges; his grandchildren: Rosa, Dante and Samantha. His siblings: Pam Petterson and Pete and Mary Hedges also survive as well as his beloved dog, Molly. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Paul graduated from Hammond high school class of 1963 where he was class president with two state football championships and also played for the Wabash football team where he was a member of the Phi Delta theta. Retired from Illinois Tool works. He graduated Purdue University, West Lafayette. Paul owned Video Circle Inc. in Munster and Hessville. He enjoyed watching Chicago sports teams as well as golfing and vacationing with family. Paul also served our country in the United States Army where he served in Vietnam earning a bronze star.

Visitation will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME located at 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN 46321. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday also at Kish Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m., Burial will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital. Condolences may be sent at

kishfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
JUN
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved