Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul K. Johnson.

Paul K. Johnson

HOBART, IN - Paul K. Johnson, 91, of Hobart, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2019. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School, in Gary, in 1945, served in the U.S. Army, 2nd Division, in Colorado Springs, CO in 1945-1946. He became a carpenter of Local 1005 and worked at the trade for 40 years, retiring in 1988. He loved building anything that was a challenge, especially boats and then sailing them in Lake Michigan and only gardening took him away from those pursuits.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Shirley Johnson (nee Nelson) of Hobart, two daughters; Jesselyn (William) Kadish, of Lake Waynoka, OH and Lisa Hottle of Lake Station, IN, two sons; Tod K. (Valerie) Johnson of Sedro Woolley, WA, and Curtis D. (Robin) Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; eight grandchildren, Eli (Ben) Burns, Adam (Rose) Kadish, Matthew (Haley) Kadish, Megan, Tommy and Lauren Johnson, Carli and Patrick Hottle; two great grand children, Emma and Lucille Kadish. Paul was loved and will be missed by many.

His Visitation and Funeral Service will take place Thursday, March 21, 2019 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 370 N. County Line Rd., Hobart, IN. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with Service starting at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Cover (from Trinity United Methodist Church) officiating. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN.

For further information please call 219-940-3791 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.