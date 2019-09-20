Paul L. Kuehl

KOUTS, IN - Paul L. Kuehl, 79 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born February 10, 1940 in Valparaiso to Harry and Mary (Wheeler) Kuehl. Paul was a 1958 graduate of Valparaiso High School and worked as a machinist for 30 years at U.S. Steel. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kouts and the Kouts Lions Club. Paul loved helping people and was also known for his side jobs of selling firewood, mowing yards, sharpening of blades and chains, painting, and roofing.

On October 2, 1960 in Kouts, Paul married Doreen Stewart who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by their children, John (Joann) Kuehl, Carla (Mark) Bornemann, and Ronald (Lori) Kuehl; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. Paul was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph; grandson, Michael Ryan Kuehl; and granddaughter, Kimberly Kay Kuehl.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church 504 Sunset Dr., Kouts with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Kouts Lions Club.