Paul L. Meyer
Paul L. Meyer

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul L. Meyer, age 72, of Crown Point, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Paul is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lydia (Sass) Meyer; children, Shannon Pressner and Kevin Meyer; grandchildren, Ben and Amelia Pressner; sister, Viola Ann Botterman; sister in law, Lois (Wayne)Turczi; brother in law, Marty (Marsha) Kolina and mother in law, Eleanor Schomber.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Ann (Kasarda)Meyer.

Paul was a graduate of Hammond Tech Vocational High School class of 1966. Paul retired from Inland Steel with 30 years of service. In retirement, he worked for 15 years for the Lake Central School Corporation; as a school bus driver. In his younger years he enjoyed traveling the country in his motorhome with his family. He had a passion for cars and raced Hot Stuff at the US 30 Dragstrip. During his children's high school years, he was very active in Lake Central Band Boosters. Most recently, he enjoyed his annual fishing trips with his grandchildren. Paul enjoyed life and spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 7:00pm at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM. Those attending are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocol.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 28, 2020
Lydia, I'm shocked and deeply saddened by your loss. Be patient with yourself as grief sets in. I feel that I've known you both forever. So many memories. Sending love to all of you.
Margaret Hadarich
July 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I met Paul n Lydia at work such beautiful people I’m so sorry for the families loss.
Sherry Weaver
Friend
July 27, 2020
A gracious person who donated their time and money to come and help me with my race car at various NHRA drag races. Always kind to me. Thank you for your friendship, your knowledge, and your sense of humor. Rest easy Big Paul !
Stewart Hank
Friend
July 27, 2020
Lydia --- May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sue Klisiak
Friend
