Paul L. Perz

Paul L. Perz, age 78, passed away suddenly joining his loving wife in heaven on July 25, 2019. Son of the late Joseph and Caroline Perz. Beloved husband of the late Arlene (nee Szumski) for 50 years. Paul leaves behind his daughters Gayle, and Donna (Chris) Kohut and his treasured grandchildren: Jordan and Kylie Kohut, who adored their Papa. His brother Robert Perz and his four legged son "Kaner". Survived by his wonderful Sisters in law and Brothers in law: Chris and Jerry Wilk, Elaine and Bob Goldstein, Kay and Ron Lukesch. He has many wonderful nieces and nephews who will never forget their "Uncle Paul", along with several great nieces and nephews.

Paul was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, and retired shift manager from U.S. Steel Southworks. He enjoyed his regular dinners out with "The Boys" from U.S. Steel.

Memorial Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4:00 -8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John. Memorial Mass Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, In. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: Illinois Doberman Rescue Plus, P.O. Box 435 Barrington, IL 60011 ~ in memory of Paul Perz. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com