Paul LeRoy Hutchings

PORTAGE, IN - Paul LeRoy Hutchings, 80, of Portage, Indiana passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Brownsburg, Indiana. He was born in Paris, Illinois on November 18, 1938 to the late George Hutchings and Catherine (Coons) Andrews.

He proudly served in the United States Army. He attended Freedom Baptist Church. Paul worked for US Steel in Gary, Indiana for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed Indy Car Racing, camping, spending time with family and friends, making wine and cheering on the Packers.

He is survived by his daughters, Lori Everett (Chris) Portage, IN, Amy Hutchings (Ben) Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Nikki (Matt) Donohue, Tony Donohue, CJ Everett, and Anna Everett; great grandchildren, Brilee Cox, Brice Cox, Nicholas Cox, and Chevelle Yoder; sister, Patricia Ruesch, Portage, Indiana; three nieces, four nephews, and his longtime companion Alice Strahl. He is proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters, Wanetta Lewis, Sue Harrell, and nephew, Fred Lewis.

A graveside service will be held at Freedom Cemetery, 6223 West State Road 234 Waveland, Indiana 47989 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Pastor Tim Gillespie will be officiating the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Indy Car Ministry, P.O. Box 24297, Speedway, Indiana. You are invited to visit www.machledtservies.com where you may leave an online condolence for the family. Machledt & Servies Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.