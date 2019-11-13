Paul Leroy Iliff

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Paul Leroy Iliff, age 75, of Cedar Lake, passed away November 9, 2019. He was born in Greenville, PA to Walter and Millicent Iliff on July 27, 1944. In 1961 Paul entered the U.S. Navy for four years. Paul went on to become an airline pilot, laborers union, and became part of Local 150 operating engineers where he retired. He enjoyed riding, golfing, and having fun.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Millicent Iliff; siblings Newt Iliff, Cathy Searle, granddaughter Kera, and son. He is survived by his loving wife Joan (nee Zurbriggen) Iliff; children Micheal (Melissa) Iliff, Karen (Chris) Condon, Stacy (Aaron) Seibal, Christina Tanner, Bradley (Nakoda) Iliff, Chuck (Debbie) Iliff, Walter (Irma) Iliff, Laura Johnson; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. with a Masonic service at 5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. www.burnsfuneral.com