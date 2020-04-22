Paul Longawa

LEESBURG, IN - Paul Longawa of Leesburg, IN, died on April 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on May 31, 1952 in East Chicago, IN to John and Mary Rose Longawa and grew up in Hammond (Hessville), IN. He spent most of his life in the Calumet Region, moving to Valparaiso in 2013, and then to Leesburg, IN in 2019.

He was a 1970 graduate of Morton Senior High in Hammond, IN, earned a bachelor's degree, and then a master's degree from St. Joseph's College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1971 and qualified for Special Forces and completed training to be a Green Beret.

Paul spent the majority of his career in aluminum manufacturing management, formerly working at Jupiter Aluminum and retiring from Aleris Aluminum. Upon retirement he became a handyman (Uncle Paul's Handyman Company) and home inspector.

Paul loved fishing, wood working, and golf and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by: Wife - Suzette Clayton of Leesburg; Son - David John (Cindy Pistone) Longawa of Berkley, CA; four Sisters - Vicky Longawa of Chicago, Martha Polovich of Jonesboro, GA, Fran Towle (Bert) of Petaluma, CA, and Mary Longawa of Lake Station, IN; two Brothers - John Longawa (Cherie Phoenix) of Thousand Oaks, CA and Christopher Longawa (Debbie) of Warsaw; nieces - Liz Stan of Pittsburg, PA, Katie Longawa of Big Bear, CA, and Lilly Longawa of Warsaw, IN; nephews - Eric Polovich (Melissa) of Kenmore, NY, Matt Polovich (Priscilla) of Atlanta, GA, Jonathan Stan (Kelli) of Indianapolis, IN, Samuel Stan (Sara) of Fishers, IN, Nathan Towle of Petaluma, CA, Ben Longawa of Tokyo, Japan, and Josh Longawa of Indianapolis, IN; two grand-nieces and one grand-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister - Barbara Stan.

**Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus, Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd 15, Warsaw, IN. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date.** OWEN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, St. Rd. 13 & CR 500N, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your local food kitchen or pantry, or to www.feedingamerica.org To send condolences to the family in memory of Paul Longawa, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.