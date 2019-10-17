Paul M. Delrio

LaPORTE, IN - Paul M. Delrio, 41, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.

Paul was born on January 24, 1978 in Chicago, IL, to Roy and Romona (Para) Delrio.

On May 21, 2003 in Aruba, he married Jennifer Bruno who survives. Also surviving are his son, Lucas; mother, Romona Para; siblings, Gyle Delrio of La Porte, Taylor (Mallorie) Delrio of Chicago, Jennifer (Scott) Delrio-Wisniewski of Chicago, and Laura Frye of South Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Paul was self-employed as a landlord. He enjoyed sports, travel and especially coaching his son's sporting events.

Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private family service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Greater La Porte Pop Warner, 4685 N. Meadowlark Drive, La Porte, IN 46350.

