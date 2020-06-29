Paul M. Schwalm
Paul M. Schwalm

HIGHLAND, IN - Paul M. Schwalm, age 73 of Highland, IN, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anita (nee Fiegle); six children: Cary Schwalm, Cory Schwalm, Paul Nicholas Schwalm, Sheldon Schwalm, Brittany Maurushes, and Christopher Maurushes; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Ida (nee Busse) Schwalm; brother: Robert Schwalm; and brother-in-law: Les Fulton.

Friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Tuesday, June 30 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Due to the current health environment, it is requested that you limit your visit with Paul's family to 10 minutes.

Paul honorably served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He was an operating engineer with Union Local 150; an avid biker and dog lover. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be missed.

www.schroederlauer.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home
3227 Ridge Road
Lansing, IL 60438
708-474-0024
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 26, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
