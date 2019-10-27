Paul Martin Dolak

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - Paul Martin Dolak, age 58, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1961 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Dorothy (Krajnik) Dolak. He is survived by his father Joseph and stepmother Betty (Sutor) Dolak, sisters Chris (John) Hills, Ellen, Celeste (Michael) Payesko, brothers David and Adam, nieces Esa, Sarah, and nephew Michael. He was preceded in death by mother Dorothy.

Paul was a graduate of Hammond Gavit High School ('79). He graduated from Indiana University Bloomington, with a degree in Finance. He was a member of the Lambda Chi fraternity and served on the Steering Committee of the IU Foundation. Paul worked for Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, PA and then returned to school and obtained an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston. He worked for the City of Chicago Department of Aviation and, in 1998, relocated to San Francisco and worked as an independent contractor in the finance and tech industries both there and in New York.

Paul led an active life of travel including a visit to his ancestral homeland of Slovakia and other European locations. His outdoor activities included sea kayaking, a cycle tour of New Zealand, and climbing Mt. Kenya in Africa. He especially loved bicycle riding and rollerblading the hilly streets of the Bay Area. Many will remember Paul as a musician of rare talent, gifted with perfect pitch and hands to play the piano at a high level. He was a dedicated and honored pupil of the widely acclaimed piano teacher, Ruth Walker. Paul had photographic musical recall and possessed a wry, highly developed sense of musical taste and humor that could simultaneously amaze and confound his audience with just a subtle twist of a note or chord, much to his delight. He worked as a pianist in Chicago providing Christmas music at Marshall Fields and weekend jazz at the Big Shoulder Cafe and at similar venues in California.

"Paul, we will remember you through your music."

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, with a special remembrance at 11:00 a.m. CLOISTER IN THE WOODS, 1101 Park Drive Munster, IN 46321. Memorial contributions may be made to: Coming Home Hospice, 115 Diamond St., San Francisco, CA 94114.