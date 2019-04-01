Paul Otto Nordhoff (1936 - 2019)
Paul Otto Nordhoff

GLENWOOD, IL - Paul O. Nordhoff age 82 of Glenwood, Il. passed away peacefully Saturday, March 30th. Loving Husband of Barbara Nordhoff Nee Hodgson. Loving Father of Sandra (Rick) Traskell, Paul (Kimberly) Nordhoff and Lisa (Timothy) Tenhove. Dear Grandfather of Kara, Tina, David and Audrey Nordhoff. Great Grandfather of Kaleb and Dakota. Dear Brother of Dorothy Chaplain and Bettianne Krumscheid.

Visitation Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Interment Private. Memorials to The 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Chicago, Il. 60631 appreciated. For further information please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in The Times on Apr. 1, 2019
