Paul P. Popa

Service Information
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN
46375
(219)-322-6616
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Schererville, IN 46375
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Dyer, IN
Obituary
Paul P. Popa

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Paul P. Popa, age 83, of Merrillville, formerly of Schererville, IN passed away June 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Elena and her children: Jack Alger, Lynette (Guy) Estes, Mark (Karen) Alger, and Craig (Carolyn) Alger; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Nick (Pat) Popa; sister, Jeane (David) Keck; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Tom.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Peace Lutheran Church in Schererville, with Rev. Dan Dierks officiating. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave).

Paul was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in The Times on July 1, 2019
