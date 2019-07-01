Paul P. Popa

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Paul P. Popa, age 83, of Merrillville, formerly of Schererville, IN passed away June 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Elena and her children: Jack Alger, Lynette (Guy) Estes, Mark (Karen) Alger, and Craig (Carolyn) Alger; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Nick (Pat) Popa; sister, Jeane (David) Keck; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Tom.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Peace Lutheran Church in Schererville, with Rev. Dan Dierks officiating. At rest, Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Tuesday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave).

Paul was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church.