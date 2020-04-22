Paul Russell Mantel

DYER, IN - Paul Russell Mantel, 66 of Dyer, passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Nancy (Appleman) Mantel; children: Jacob Mantel, Bill Hicks, Robert Lyons, Stephanie (Joe) Arwood, Katie (Mark) Parojcic; sister Valerie Sutton; niece Tracy (Bob) Schatzman and their daughters Alyssa and Gabby Schatzman; nephew James (Hillary) Mantel; sister-in-law Marilyn Ringen.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lolita Mantel, brother Drew Mantel and son Nicholas Lyons.

Paul was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren: Abigail and Aiden Mantel, Keegan, Kyle and Briana Hicks, Ashley (Joseph) Martinez, Cassidy and Sophia Parojcic. Paul was also proud to be a great-grandfather to Lilyana Martinez.

Paul was born March 22, 1954 and raised in Dyer, IN. He attended St. Joseph grade school in Dyer. He was a graduate of Lake Central High School, class of 1972.

Paul was very proud to be an Operating Engineer Local 150 and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The Eagles moto is "People Helping People", and that is how Paul lived his life.

In 1993 Paul married Nancy. They had a wonderful life together. Everywhere they went, they went together. Paul was a life long Bears fan and a race fan. Paul and Nancy went to every NASCAR race they could. They enjoyed many camping trips, parties and celebrations with family and friends.

Paul was a devoted husband, father, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all and loved by many.

We would love to extend some words of encouragement to those that remain to cherish his memory. Author, Helen Steiner Rice: "Nothing is ever too hard to do, if your faith is strong and your purpose is true. So never give up and never stop. Just journey on to the mountain top."

In Paul's words: "Keep your head down, and your eye on the ball".

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online guestbook visit CastleHillFuneralHome.com.