Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathies to Gloria and Paul's entire family!!!..."
    - MARCIA (SCHULTE) DOWDY
  • "My deepest sympathy to the entire family, what wonderful..."
    - Adrian Garshnek
  • "Paul was a fine person and he was greatly devoted to his..."
    - Dorothy Benson
  • "My deepest condolences Donna, Dave, Kayla & Kelly and..."
    - Mary Angotti
  • "Our deepest condolences to the family . What a wonderful..."
    - James Hultz
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Maplewood Memorial Cemetery
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Obituary
CROWN POINT, IN - Paul Seegers, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Paul is survived by his wife, Gloria of 60 years; children: Debbie (Doug) Matthias, Darlene (Brian) Brumley, Steve (Linda) Seegers and Donna (Dave) Benson; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Pauline; and brothers: Norm and Wayne.

Paul worked at U.S. Steel for over 30 years and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman up north, a diehard Cubs fan and loved his winters in Florida.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point with John Starr officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point.

View directions and/or sign Paul's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

(219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on May 20, 2019
