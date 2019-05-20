Paul Seegers

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul Seegers, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Paul is survived by his wife, Gloria of 60 years; children: Debbie (Doug) Matthias, Darlene (Brian) Brumley, Steve (Linda) Seegers and Donna (Dave) Benson; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ralph and Pauline; and brothers: Norm and Wayne.

Paul worked at U.S. Steel for over 30 years and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid fisherman up north, a diehard Cubs fan and loved his winters in Florida.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point with John Starr officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point.

View directions and/or sign Paul's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com

(219) 663-2500.