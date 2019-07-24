Paul Spirovich

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul Spirovich, age 82 of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Paul arrived in America from Gjavato, Macedonia. He became a founding, active member of SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral. After several years of dedication, he retired as a Police Officer of the City of Gary. In addition, a Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. and U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean Conflict. Paul was a loving husband, father, relative and dear friend to many. Paul was preceded in death by his Parents, Josif and Vasiliska Spirovich; Son, late Paul (Diane) Spirovich; sister, Maggie (late Nick) Gurgevich. Paul is survived by his loving wife Nada; beloved daughter, Patty (Chris) Murphy; grandchildren, Nicole Steriovski, Meagan Steriovski, Dr. James (Jessica- fiancé) Steriovski, Lauren (Adam) Ward, Jessica (David) Veldung, Michael (Cali-fiance) Spirovich and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Directly at SS Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Giorgij Gligorov and Rev Aleksandar Mitrov, officiating. Interment, Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information, please phone Mileva or David at 219-736-5840 or www.mycalumetpark.com.