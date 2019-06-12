Paul Trommer

LOWELL, IN - Paul Trommer 86, of Lowell, IN, closed his last chapter on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children: Dennis, Debbie (George) Nichols; grandchildren: Stephanie (Rich) Miller, Dustin (Dawn) Nichols, Erin (Oliver) Nichols; great grandchildren: Corey Miller, Kody and Krystal Snyder; siblings: Janet (Walter) Knapik, Anna Block. Preceded in death by his son, Glen; parents, Joseph and Angelica.

Paul was an Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War, member of American Legion Post #101, past commander of VFW #6841 and a proud supporter of our American Flag.

At Paul's request, Private Cremation was entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to William J. Riley Memorial Residence, 511 Otis Bowen Dr., Munster, IN 46321.

www.sheetsfuneral.com