Paul Trommer

Guest Book
  • "I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Paul's..."
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul Trommer

LOWELL, IN - Paul Trommer 86, of Lowell, IN, closed his last chapter on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children: Dennis, Debbie (George) Nichols; grandchildren: Stephanie (Rich) Miller, Dustin (Dawn) Nichols, Erin (Oliver) Nichols; great grandchildren: Corey Miller, Kody and Krystal Snyder; siblings: Janet (Walter) Knapik, Anna Block. Preceded in death by his son, Glen; parents, Joseph and Angelica.

Paul was an Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War, member of American Legion Post #101, past commander of VFW #6841 and a proud supporter of our American Flag.

At Paul's request, Private Cremation was entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to William J. Riley Memorial Residence, 511 Otis Bowen Dr., Munster, IN 46321.

www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on June 12, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
funeral home direction icon