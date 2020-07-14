1/
Paul V. Hein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul V. Hein

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul V. Hein, age 77 of Crown Point, passed away July 12, 2020. He was a graduate of Merrillville, H.S. class of '61 and served in the Marines. Paul was a truck driver for over 40 years where he loved to view the countryside. He was a member of the Lake County Bridle and Saddle Club for nearly 50 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Paul will be greatly missed. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brother Michael.

He is survived by his children Elizabeth McQuen, Debi (Bob) Sommer, Justin Hein, grandchildren Rob (Kelly), Ethan, Dalton and Wyatt Sommer; great-grandchildren Ann and Bobby; siblings-Charles (Judy) Hein, Thomas (Dee) Hein, and Shirley Wescott.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved