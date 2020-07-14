Paul V. Hein

CROWN POINT, IN - Paul V. Hein, age 77 of Crown Point, passed away July 12, 2020. He was a graduate of Merrillville, H.S. class of '61 and served in the Marines. Paul was a truck driver for over 40 years where he loved to view the countryside. He was a member of the Lake County Bridle and Saddle Club for nearly 50 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Paul will be greatly missed. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brother Michael.

He is survived by his children Elizabeth McQuen, Debi (Bob) Sommer, Justin Hein, grandchildren Rob (Kelly), Ethan, Dalton and Wyatt Sommer; great-grandchildren Ann and Bobby; siblings-Charles (Judy) Hein, Thomas (Dee) Hein, and Shirley Wescott.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service Friday, July 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com