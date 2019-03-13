Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Westerhout.

Paul Westerhout

CALUMET TOWNSHIP/GARY - Paul Westerhout, 99, passed away March 9, 2019. Born October 23, 1919, Paul was a Gary native, an employee of Seberger Concrete Block Co. for over 30 years, an active member of Ross Reformed Church, and a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, having fought in the European Theater.

Preceded by his wife Helen and his stepson Gary and is survived by his daughter, Paulette, and his two grandsons: Taylor and Turner.

Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at Ross Reformed Community Church with funeral services at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to Ross Reformed Church.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.