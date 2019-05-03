Paula B. Dybzinski

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Paula B. Dybzinski, age 95, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1924 in Hamborn, Germany to Paul and Maria Keuchel who preceded her in death.

Paula is survived by her children: Susan Marie (Jerry) Magee, Dennis (Pamela) Dybzinski, Darlene Ann Dybzinski, Sharon Jo (Donald) Langlieb; grandchildren: Ryan (Liza) Magee, John (Terri) Magee, April Magee, Jennifer (Joel) Adams, Lisa (Jason) Tarter, Douglas (Melissa) Dybzinski, Jeffrey (Vony) Langlieb, Nicholas (Holli) Langlieb; 10 great-grandchildren.

Paula was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Raymond F., her parents and her sister Johanna Henry.

Paula was a proud World War II Navy Veteran. She was a member of American Legion Post 260 in Portage and Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church in Merrillville. Paula was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by many.

Friends may visit with Paula's family from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, with Fr. Peter Muha officiating. Burial with full Military Honors to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Paula's name to St. Labre Indian School, P.O. Box 216, Ashland, MT 59003, https://www.stlabre.org/or The National MS Society, https://www.nationalmssociety.org/

For information please call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.