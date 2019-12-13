Paula D. Kimmet

GARY, IN - Paula D. Kimmet age 87, of Gary, IN passed away after a long illness on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Crown Point. She was born on October 4, 1932 in Gary, IN to the late Paul T. and Genevieve Hufford. A member of Eastern Star Olive Chapter. Paula had a soft spot for all animals, dedicating much of her time to several Animal Rescue Groups, including the Independent Cat Society.

She is survived by her children, Katherine "Kate" Cavanaugh; Lake Station, Charles "Dan" (Annette) Kimmet; Merrillville, Michael Kimmet; Chicago, IL.

Grandchildren: Nicole (Steve Sanchez) Kimmet, Lowell; Timothy (Laura) Kimmet, Lowell; Anthony (Jennifer) Rodriquez, Springhill, FL; Christine (LaMar) Brooks, Valparaiso.

Great Grandchildren: Nico, Uriah, Aviana, Armondo, Anthony, Julian, Alyssa, Sophia.

Sister-in law Margie Hufford-Hoiseth Hawick, MN.

Nieces and Nephew: Julie Larson, Bloomington, MN; Beth (Clark) Hawick, MN; Paul Hufford, Willmar, MN.

Great Nieces and Nephews: Jacob, Andrew, Grace, Braydon, August, Milo.

She was preceded in death by his parents, Paul T. and Genevieve Hufford; and brother, James Hufford of Hawick, MN.

Memorial contributions in Paula's name may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

A Celebration of Life for Paula will take place Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Innsbrook Country Club, 6701 Taft St., Merrillville, IN.