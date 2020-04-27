Paula E. Parker

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Paula E. Parker, age 76, of South Holland, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Harvey, IL. Paula was born in Chicago, IL and was the beloved daughter of the late Paul and Ethel (nee Nash) Newman. She was loved by those who knew her as she considered her friends to be family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Paula had been retired for many years from the American Medical Association in Chicago.

Due to the current health situation a memorial luncheon to celebrate the life of Paula will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing IL.