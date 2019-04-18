Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula "Faye" Henderson.

Paula "Faye" Henderson

PORTAGE, IN - Paula "Faye" Henderson, age 87, of Portage, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born in Muhlenburg County, KY on October 15, 1931 to the late Judge Guffy and Martha "Mattie" (nee Carr) Childress. Faye was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 260 in Portage. She will be remembered as a loving friend to many in Portage.

Faye is survived by her children, Debra "Debbie" (Ray) Boudreau, Larry (Linda) Henderson, Brian "Dead Eye" Henderson, Paula (Jonas) Stankunas, Timothy "Timbo" Henderson, Patricia "Sissy" (Eddie) Reid; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons, Ronald "Boo Boo" Henderson, Charles "Chuckie" Henderson; daughter, Carol "Sue Sue" Henderson; brothers, Charles and Ronald Childress; sisters, Nell Powers, Janice Willoughby; and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.

A funeral service for Faye will take place Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL with an American Legion Auxiliary service at 7:00 p.m. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.