Paula L. Miller

HOBART, IN - Paula Miller passed away at her home in Hobart, IN on March 23, 2019, at the age of 61. Paula was a long-time employee of the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

She is survived by her sister Claire of Bellingham, Washington.

For those who wish to honor her memory, please make a donation to a local animal shelter in her name.