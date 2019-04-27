Paulette Dubczak

HAMMOND, IN - Paulette Dubczak, age 68, of Hammond, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, after a short illness. She is survived by her father, Stanley (late Irene) Dubczak; two sisters, Denise (Warren) Ellis, and Karen (Jim) Korba; two nieces, Dawn (Jose) Gaitan, and Monica Slemin; one nephew, Jacob Korba; three great-nieces, Ashley Gaitan, Adriana Gaitan, and Emily Slemin; 1 great-nephew, Riley Slemin. Preceded in death by her mother, Irene (nee Breclaw) Dubczak.

Funeral services, Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Paulette was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a graduate of St. Casimir Grade School, class of 1964, George Rogers Clark High School, class of 1968, and Calumet College of St. Joseph, class of 1972. She received her Master's Degree in Education at Purdue Calumet. Paulette started her teaching career with the Hammond Public School system. She then taught 3rd, 4th, and 8th grades at St. Casimir Grade School in Hammond for over 40 years. Paulette was a lifelong member of St. Casimir Parish, and was faithful and active in many Parish organizations and events. She was a Lector at Mass, and a member of The St. Cecelia Choir of St. Casimir Parish. She was a member of the St. Casimir Seniors, who will have services Sunday at 3 p.m. Paulette loved traveling to our national parks, and to the 4 corners of the United States. She enjoyed planting and tending to her flowers and garden, and reading. Paulette loved baking for her family, especially on the holidays. She was a devoted daughter, a loving sister and aunt, and a dedicated school teacher, who will be forever missed.