1/1
Paulette (Lunghofer) Skalba
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Paulette Skalba (nee Lunghofer)

HOBART, IN - Paulette Skalba (nee Lunghofer), age 72, of Hobart, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.

She is survived by husband of 53 years: Eugene; daughter: Aimee (Mark) Leto; son: Joshua (Christine) Skalba; daughter: Erica (Dan) Leslie; five grandchildren: Victoria Leslie, Ryan Leto, Dan Leslie, Isabella Skalba, and Sydney Leto; father: Paul Lunghofer; sister: Lisa Lunghofer; brother-in-law: Tom Andreoli; adopted daughter: Diane (Tony) Pierce; and her daughter Alaina.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Viola Lunghofer and sister: Melissa Andreoli.

Paulette is a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1966, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart: Gene. She was a hairstylist in the area for many years. She was an avid gardener and animal savior.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICES (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at DIRECTLY Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) on Friday, August 28, 2020 DIRECTLY at 10:00 A.M. with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating.

Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending her visitation and service. Please bring a mask and maintain social distance.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obiutuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
1-219-980-9070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved