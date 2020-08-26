Paulette Skalba (nee Lunghofer)

HOBART, IN - Paulette Skalba (nee Lunghofer), age 72, of Hobart, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020.

She is survived by husband of 53 years: Eugene; daughter: Aimee (Mark) Leto; son: Joshua (Christine) Skalba; daughter: Erica (Dan) Leslie; five grandchildren: Victoria Leslie, Ryan Leto, Dan Leslie, Isabella Skalba, and Sydney Leto; father: Paul Lunghofer; sister: Lisa Lunghofer; brother-in-law: Tom Andreoli; adopted daughter: Diane (Tony) Pierce; and her daughter Alaina.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Viola Lunghofer and sister: Melissa Andreoli.

Paulette is a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1966, where she met and later married her high school sweetheart: Gene. She was a hairstylist in the area for many years. She was an avid gardener and animal savior.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICES (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at DIRECTLY Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church (2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage) on Friday, August 28, 2020 DIRECTLY at 10:00 A.M. with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating.

Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending her visitation and service. Please bring a mask and maintain social distance.

