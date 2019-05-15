Pauline H. Behrens

MUNSTER, IN - Pauline H. Behrens, 85, of Munster, IN passed away on May 13, 2019.

Devoted mother of George (Mary), Dan (Kathy), Maggie and John (Tracy). Cherished grandmother of George (Ashley), Danny (Brandy), Maggie (Aaron) Heider, Patrick, Katie, Paulina, Kevin, and Caroline. Proud great grandmother of Amelia and Evan Behrens, and Peter Heider. Loving aunt to her nephew, nieces and their spouses and children. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George Behrens; sisters Eileen Havens, Jeanne Pinter and Sheila Hogan; brother-in-law Joe Pinter and niece Cathy Purcell.

Pauline was born and raised in Newport, Rhode Island. She graduated fromThe University of Rhode Island, where she and roommate Barbara Thompson met and married their lifelong loves, George Behrens and his cousin Henry Rivard. She was never happier than when hosting boisterous holiday gatherings with the Pinter cousins or friends at bridge club. She was an avid reader, enthusiastic library supporter and long time Newcomers Club member.

Visitation will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM with a prayer service at 4:30 PM at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Saturday from 9:30-10:00 AM at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net