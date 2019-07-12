Pauline Iliff

GARY, IN - Pauline J. Iliff age 86 of Gary passed away on Monday July 8, 2019.She is survived by her husband of 25 years, William; children: Edward (Kris) Hudnall, Robert (Lorie) Hudnall, and Brad (Missy) Hudnall; step-daughter, Janet (Gordon) Shirey; grandchildre: Dawn, Paul, Shane, Scott, Hunter, Garret, Ben, Kelly, Colleen, and Jim; great-grandchildren: Peighton, Crystal, Kelly, John, Dylan, Tristan, and Kiran, and several nieces and nephews. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Moses and Pauline Benedict; siblings: Rose, Jay, Alex, John, Marie, Helen, Wilma, Gloria, and Catherine.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 6:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow the services. Friends may meet with the family on Saturday July 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Pauline was a former employee with Wiseway Grocery Store where she worked as a Deli Manager.

