Pauline Kirleis

LEESBURG, IN - Pauline Kirleis, 96, of Leesburg, IN formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away at home with family on April 8, 2019 at 7:40 a.m. Born in Herrin, IL on May 11, 1922 to Edward and Mary Emma Edwards, Pauline moved to Indiana in 1929. On April 19, 1941 she married the love of her life Gustav Kirleis. Pauline retired from the Hammond school system.

Pauline loved spending time with her family, playing skipbo with her friends, sitting in her rocking chair on the front porch looking at the lake, going to church and telling stories about her past. Pauline will be missed by everyone.

Pauline is survived by three sons Arnold Kirleis of Marco Island, FL, Randy (Karen) Kirleis of North Webster, IN and Kenny (Kathy) Kirleis of Valparaiso, IN; one brother-in-law Walter Kirleis of Valparaiso, IN; eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son (Dennis), grandson (Randall Jr), granddaughter (Wendy); nieces, nephews, sisters, brother, sisters and brothers-in-law.

Friends are invited to meet with the family from 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday April 13, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road (one block south of Ridge Road) Highland, Indiana 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following; Pastor John Starr, officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Crown Point, IN following the service.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.