Pauline L. Sullivan

CROWN POINT, IN - Pauline L. Sullivan age 61, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom Sullivan; children: TJ Sullivan and Dawn (Seyi) Arokoyo; special daughter, Michele (John) Cleaveland; grandchildren: Brynn, Robbie, Mackenzie, Landon, Kellen, Scarlett, Drew and Grant; brothers: Alex Ziller and Bobby (Donna) Ziller; special nephew, Zachary (Sherri) Ziller; brothers in law: Raymond (Connie) Sullivan, Billy (Debbie) Sullivan, Danny (Diana) Sullivan and John (Joyce) Sullivan; sisters in law: Kathy (Jim) Oppolo, Terri (late George) Sullivan-Vargo, Mary Beth (Greg) Feeman, Eileen (Ed) Banashak and Joanne (Jim) Baker and many other nephews, nieces and dear family members and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Ziller; parents in law, Raymond and Mary Sullivan and brother in law, Kevin Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Theodore J. Mens officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM and on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Please view entire obituary at chapellawnfunerals.com

Due to current Covid conditions, masks are required for attendance.