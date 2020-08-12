1/
Pauline L. Sullivan
Pauline L. Sullivan

CROWN POINT, IN - Pauline L. Sullivan age 61, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Tom Sullivan; children: TJ Sullivan and Dawn (Seyi) Arokoyo; special daughter, Michele (John) Cleaveland; grandchildren: Brynn, Robbie, Mackenzie, Landon, Kellen, Scarlett, Drew and Grant; brothers: Alex Ziller and Bobby (Donna) Ziller; special nephew, Zachary (Sherri) Ziller; brothers in law: Raymond (Connie) Sullivan, Billy (Debbie) Sullivan, Danny (Diana) Sullivan and John (Joyce) Sullivan; sisters in law: Kathy (Jim) Oppolo, Terri (late George) Sullivan-Vargo, Mary Beth (Greg) Feeman, Eileen (Ed) Banashak and Joanne (Jim) Baker and many other nephews, nieces and dear family members and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Betty Ziller; parents in law, Raymond and Mary Sullivan and brother in law, Kevin Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Theodore J. Mens officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM and on Saturday morning from 9:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home. Please view entire obituary at chapellawnfunerals.com

Due to current Covid conditions, masks are required for attendance.




Published in The Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
AUG
15
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
AUG
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
