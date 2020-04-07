Pauline Manolopoulos

GREENFIELD, IN -

Pauline Manolopoulos of Greenfield, formerly of Valparaiso passed away on April 3, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. She was born on March 21, 1930 in Lake Station to Peter and Helen (Asimatoglu) Stavrakis. She was a 1948 graduate of Redford High School in Detroit, MI. She married Charles (Dino) Manolopoulos in Gary in 1950 where they raised their family until moving to Valparaiso. Although she worked as a secretary for most of her adult life, she was an incredible mom, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother, and much to her surprise and joy, a very recent great-grandmother. She loved to cook, have lunch with Dino and her sister Ethel at Round the Clock, and go to the movies. She belonged to SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral and their Philoptochos Society.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Springhurst Health Campus and Suburban Hospice for their loving care.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Dino, and her sister Artemis Pontjeris. Survivors include her beloved sister Ethel Lucaitis of Valparaiso; daughter Ellen Manolopoulos (Robert Bogigian) of Greenfield; son Harry (Susan) of Akron, OH; granddaughters Sarah Peters (Dave Paige) of Los Angeles and Eleni Peters of Los Angeles; and grandson Nicholas Peters of Chicago; great grandson Sidney Apollo Paige; many nieces, nephews, step grandchildren, and step greatgrandchildren.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by GEISEN FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be sent to GeisenFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions can be made to The Pangere Foundation at the Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind, 1850 W. Roosevelt Rd., Chicago, IL 60608 or ChicagoLightHouse.org - designate "Pangere Center."

Pauline made us promise there would be lots of bright flowers at her funeral. Please plant some flowers in her honor or take some home tonight. Send some to a friend. Share a picture of what is blooming in your yard.

She lived well, she loved well, she is missed.