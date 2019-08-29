Pauline Neyhart

HOBART, IN - Pauline Neyhart, age 78, of Hobart passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at her home. Pauline was born on August 26, 1941 in Rensselaer, Indiana to the late Willy Young and Agnes Lavada (nee Hutsel) Sisney. She retired from Saint Mary's Medical Center as a Ward Secretary. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Pauline is survived by her husband of 59 years; Carl Neyhart; daughter, Gina (David) Sanders; two grandchildren, Dalton and Brook Sanders; brother, Dean (Marion) Sisney; three sisters, Myrtle Mae (Russell) Sullivan, Jo Ann Rice and Mary Louise Wright and many nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Leroy, John, Willy Sisney, James Illiff and three sisters, Margaret Ann Banester, Zelda Marie Pipes and Kay Ellen Wright.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, Indiana, with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Pauline will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, 219-942-2109.

