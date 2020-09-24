1/1
Paulino Herrera Villasano
Paulino Herrera Villasano

DYER, IN - Paulino Herrera Villasano, age 69, of Dyer, IN, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Maria De La Luz Herrera, nee Ponce. Loving father of Paulo Fabian (Jennifer) Herrera, Carlo Herrera, and Lisette Herrera. Proud grandfather of Carter, Avery, and Penelope. Devoted son of Xavier and the late Antonia Herrera. Dear brother of Maria Teresa Herrera, Ramiro Herrera, Lydia Zamora, Mary Shea, Xavier Herrera, Marie Orta, Ponciano Herrera, Romeo Herrera, and Christine Castel. Caring uncle to many nephews and nieces and a host of close family friends.

Paulino retired January 2020 from ArcelorMittal after over 50 years of service where he had many close friendships. He was known for his dedication to his family, heartwarming smile and love of hunting. Paulino's happy place was with his family or in the woods hunting for a big buck. He will be dearly missed by all.

Visitation, Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN (masks required). A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN (masks required). Entombment St. John/St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery – Hammond, IN. Memorial contributions may be given to The Conservation Fund (https://www.conservationfund.org/) or Wounded Veterans Association (https://www.woundedveteransfoundation.com/). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com




Published in The Times on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
