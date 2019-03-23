Pearl E. "Jean" Hill (nee Bertram)

DYER, IN - Pearl E. "Jean" Hill (nee Bertram), age 87, of Dyer, IN, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019. Beloved mother of Deborah Olson, Mary Hill, Michael (Denise) Hill, Jack (Gina) Hill, and Robin (Ken) Stone. Proud grandmother of 12; great-grandmother of nine. Dear sister of Gladys (late Elmer) Watson, Doris (Ken) Brown, and Bill (Lila) Bertram. Preceded in death by her husband Isaac Hill, son Robert Hill, daughter Anita Pena, grandson Eric Hill, several brothers and sisters, and by her parents Fount and Maggie Bertram.

Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Rusty Watson officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens – Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.